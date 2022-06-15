North Okanagan teams not hiding when it comes to fundraising

Sheila Stainton (second from left) and some of her I Ride For You teammates pictured at the Ride Don’t Hide Vernon event for Canadian Mental Health Sunday, June 12, at Creekside Park in Coldstream. (Contributed) Coldstream’s Sheila Stainton (right) is joined at the Ride Don’t Hide Vernon fundraiser for Canadian Mental Health by her I Ride For You teammate, great-nephew Cristian Mata Donohoe. (Contributed)

A donation of $838 from SilverStar Ski Resort Play Forever has propelled Coldstream’s Sheila Stainton’s I Ride For You team into first place in Canada for fundraising for the Ride Don’t Hide cycling fundraiser for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

In a fundraiser that runs through the end of June, I Ride For You has collected $21,506 in donations, one dollar more than the Gellhaus-Budd family out of Kelowna, thanks to SilverStar’s generosity.

“There are no words,” declared Stainton on her Facebook page.

Stainton’s North Okanagan team features 21 members, one less than Team Boschert of the North Okanagan, which sits in third place with $15,910.

Ride Don’t Hide Vernon returned Sunday, June 12, for the annual community bike ride where everyone is invited to come together for the cause.

More than 100 people turned out for the event at Coldstream’s Creekside Park.

Ride Don’t Hide Vernon has surpassed its fundraising goal of $55,000 by raising $58,566 to date.

You can make a donation here.

Stainton is the top individual fundraiser so far with $6,368. Kelli Sullivan sits second with $5,200.

