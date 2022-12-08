North Okanagan teens count at Christmas

Vernon-based Teens Count Too Society asks people keep teenagers in mind for Christmas donations. (Facebook photo)

Toys for the littles. Hampers for adults.

But don’t forget teenagers.

Vernon-based Teens Count Too Society helps reduce the impact of youth poverty in the North Okanagan giving teens in need a hand at Christmas and graduation.

“We accept grad dresses, boys grad attire, monetary donations,” said Teens Count Too spokesperson April Kimble.

Monetary donations can be sent c/o NOCLS, 4102 Pleasant Valley Road, and now the society has e-transfer availability at Give.TeensCountToo!@gmail.com. Make sure your name and full address is under message if you would like a tax receipt.

The Salvation Army, behind Staples on 33rd Street, will accept toiletry donations for Teens Count Too. Please label them clearly.

“We give out gifts for teens from the Salvation Army,” said Kimble. “If you have a teen and cannot afford to buy much this Christmas please go and fill out a form there. You can also ask your school’s guidance councillor.”

Pick-ups will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, to Friday, Dec. 16, at the Salvation Army.

