North Okanagan trails group set for AGM

Framing for an information kiosk on the Thomas Hayes trails system in Spallumcheen was part of the volunteer effort by Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society members in 2020. The society will hold its annual general meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24. (ASTS photo)

Even amidst a pandemic, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society is lauding 2020 as ‘an amazing year.’

The society will hold its annual general meeting Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 6:30 p.m. in St. James Anglican Church Hall, located at 2125 Patterson Avenue, and they’d love for you to join the group.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place with limited seating available for 24 people.

Guest speaker will be Patti Lefkos, who will describe her travels through Nepal.

“Our board is small, with just seven members and at the AGM we would love to have a few more willing volunteers join us as directors with time to get their feet ‘wet,’” said society director and interim secretary E. Suzie Sims.

“If you do sign up, you can look forward to hard work but fun times (trail building and clearing, administrative work, reaching out to the public at some of Armstrong’s Farmers Markets etc).”

Sims said the society continues to ask for help from its general membership and has had great success with some people coming out several times this year, along with others that were ‘testing the waters.’

“We hopefully would have them willing to help us out again in 2021,” said Sims.

The trails society was the featured charity for Armstrong Co-Operative’s Fuel Good Day in September, receiving more than $2,600. They also had what Sims described as ‘enormous assistance’ in terms of grant funding.

“We’re already looking forward to continuing with the work we do on existing (and new) trails, with materials and tools purchased locally, or sourced from a few members’ backyards,” said Sims.

More information on the organization can be found on its website, astrailssociety.com.

