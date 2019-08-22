North Okanagan transit to UBCO resumes

Starting Sunday, Sept. 1, Route 90 UBCO Connector will reinstate its regular fall service schedule.

The transit addition will make it easier for North Okanagan students, faculty and staff to get to the University of British Columbia Okanagan campus when classes are back in session.

Two midday trips in each direction will be restored on this route.

From downtown Vernon, the bus will add trips at 12 and 1 p.m., arriving at the UBCO Exchange in Kelowna at 12:50 and 1:50, respectively. From UBCO, the restored trips will leave at 1 and 2 p.m., arriving in Vernon at 1:55 and 2:55, respectively.

For more information about transit in the North Okanagan and Vernon, please visit bctransit.com/vernon.

