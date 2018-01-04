Volunteers hand out coffee and breakfast to hungry donors at the United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast in October. The event brought in $11,200 the United Way. (Morning Star file photo)

North Okanagan United Way gets a boost

They’re getting closer to their goal

While they’re still waiting for final campaign results to trickle in from “national workplaces,” Linda Yule, executive director of the United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap branch, says local individual donors provided a last-minute surge in donations to the non-profit organization.

United Way supports more than 30 community programs for children, youth, families, seniors and those with disabilities.

Among the agencies that have received United Way support are the Arrow & Slocan Lakes Food Bank, the North Okanagan Employment Enhancement Society – Volunteer Bureau, North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association, Brain Trust Canada Association, CNIB Vernon & Salmon Arm, Community Connections (Revelstoke) Society, Family Resource Centre for the North Okanagan, First Nations Friendship Centre,Kindale Development Association,Community Kitchens,Okanagan Boys & Girls Club, Falkland after school & Enderby youth programs, People In Need Crisis Intervention Society, Suicide Prevention Program and Good Morning Program,Revelstoke Hospice Society, Shuswap Hospice Society,Shuswap Okanagan Treatment Centre, Upper Room Mission – Fresh Start, Whitevalley Community Resource Centre, Youth Community Pride, Seniors Volunteer, Drug & Alcohol Prevention, Adult Counselling and Cherryville Kids Zone.

“Of our $240,000 goal, the goal for individuals was $45,000,” Yule said Thursday.

“Over the last weekend of the year several online donations came in, and a family group made a significant donation to push this part of our campaign to over $72,000.”

Yule said the final results won’t be in until early February after the national report is compiled.

Donations can be made to the United Way online , by mail, or in person at their office at 3304 30th Ave.

