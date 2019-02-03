North Okanagan youth donates hair to BC Cancer Agency
This was Aidan Thomas’ third donation
Aidan Thomas, 14, donated 12 inches of hair to the BC Cancer Agency recently. This is the third donation that he donated on behalf of his grandmother who is a two-time cancer survivor. (Photo submitted)
Aidan Thomas, 14, donated 12 inches of hair to the BC Cancer Agency recently. This is the third donation that he donated on behalf of his grandmother who is a two-time cancer survivor.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.