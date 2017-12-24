Dave Logan/Black Press

OK Valley getting big chill for Christmas

Get your firewood while the stores are open — you’ll probably need it

Best get those fireplaces primed for use, because you might need it tonight.

Kelowna and Vernon are looking at an extraordinarily cold Christmas Eve today, with lows expected to dip to -13 C in both cities. According to Environment Canada, the record for Kelowna is a low of -13.1 C in 2009, though that data only goes back to 2005.

The weather watchers’ data for Vernon is a bit more thorough, dating back to 1991, and places the record low at -9.6 C in 1998.

Penticton is a bit luckier, with temperatures expected to dip to -10 C tonight, and historical data for that city is even more extensive, dating back to 1941, with a record low of -16.7 C in 1983.

Though daytime temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer throughout the Valley for Christmas Day, the nighttime is looking even colder, at a forecast -14 C throughout.

Penticton is expected to get a few flurries between Christmas Eve, through Christmas Day, while Kelowna and Vernon both have a chance of flurries on Christmas Day.

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic Penticton ship

