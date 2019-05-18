Okanagan adventurer continues motorcycle trip around the world

Vernon local James Leigh recently completed the third of five legs of the journey, travelling through China and Kazakhstan

Last August, Vernon local James Leigh, a self-proclaimed adventure seeker, decided to drive his motorcycle up the eastern coast of Vietnam and into China.

Soon, an idea was hatched: he wanted to drive around the world.

He returned two months later and finished riding through Tibet and China. Forced to break, due to weather over the winter months, he recently picked up where he left off. In April, he set out on part three of his journey, travelling through the rest of China and into Kazakhstan.

While he noted the first two trips were dangerous, he said they don’t compare to conditions he rode through on his third lag of the trip.

“It was the worst by far because the roads were entirely dangerous. I had the wrong roads and the wrong motorcycle and it was so hard on my body,” he said. “The trucks kill there. Honest to goodness, I saw at least one death a day, if not two.”

Part one: Okanagan adventurer takes two wheels through Vietnam, China

Part two: B.C. adventurer takes two-wheels through Tibet

In total, Leigh spent 18 days on the road.

“I chose the roads by condition. I could have went a shorter path, more southern, but apparently there was lots of closures and landslides and mudslides so that’s how I chose my road.”

While road conditions were dangerous, he said his biggest feat was crossing the border into Kazakhstan.

“Every time I think ‘I’m not going to make it through this border; it’s not going to happen’ but every time, I do,” said Leigh.

Successfully making his way into the country, this is where part three ended. He left his bike in Kazakhstan, where he will return in June to take on part four.

Having recently found out his ancestors were from Moldova, he plans to begin there. He said he plans to drive through Ukraine, Russia and Moldova, making a couple stops to visit some of his ancestor’s graves. Then, he said, he will continue into Europe — into Germany and up to Scotland. After that, he said, he will ship the bike to Nova Scotia and finish his adventure with a ride from the east coast to Vernon.

“The roads are going to be a lot smoother and easier from here on out,” he said, noting the toughest rides are now behind him.

”The really hard part was this trip because there were giant pot holes, goats all over the road, and trucks that come along and edge you off the road but I made it. Time for part four.”

Related: Vernon local launches military motorcycle business

Related: Local confined in North Korea

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

