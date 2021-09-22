Okanagan businesses help raise over $30K for wildfire recovery

Craftsman Collision’s matched-donation fundraiser for wildfire recovery was a success, resulting in more than $31,000 being sent to the Canadian Red Cross’s B.C. Wildfire Appeal campaign.

The Canadian company’s two-week campaign saw $15,833 raised in donations, which Craftsman is matching dollar for dollar to help those directly impacted by fires.

“Thank you to all our staff at our Craftsman Collision locations in Kamloops, Kelowna and Vernon for helping make this fundraiser such a success,” said the company’s president Rick Hatswell.

Craftsman Collision’s partnership with the Canadian Red Cross is one of many charitable initiatives the company has taken this year, including a $50,000 donation to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation, $15,000 sponsorship to the Salvation Army Hope in the City Breakfast, $10,000 sponsorship to the JDRF Rockin’ for Research Gala, $10,000 presenting sponsorship of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s 50/50 raffle plus many other local charities from hockey teams to school auctions to food banks.

