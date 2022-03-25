Okanagan College nursing grad juggles family and school

For Kayley Herman, the last couple of years have been busy ones as she navigated going back to school at Okanagan College for advanced perianesthesia (PAR) training and welcoming a new baby.

Herman, who worked as a PAR nurse in Saskatchewan before moving to B.C., needed to gain proper certification for PAR work in the province. She applied for and received educational funding through Interior Health to complete that training at OC.

“My journey with the training was unique because I completed the theory portion of the course while I was pregnant and on maternity leave,” said Herman. “After maternity leave, I was able to complete the practicum portion of the course. Completing the program in its entirety has been rewarding for me.”

The Perianesthesia Nursing Certificate program is one of three nursing programs offered by Continuing Studies at OC that provides additional training to practicing registered nurses looking to advance their careers.

The PAR program delivers a theory component in an online, self-paced format. The practicum portion generally takes place in the hospital where students are employed.

With the practicum portion of her PAR training complete, Herman is now working in the operating room at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“I’m excited to be dually trained in both the operating room and perianesthesia.

“My advice to anyone considering the program is to take the leap and do the course! My instructor was very supportive and understanding throughout the program. It is a challenge managing the workload of the course with working full time, but it is doable.”

Okanagan College’s Continuing Studies offers an array of in-person and online courses in business, health, education, technology, cannabis, wine and food and other in-demand fields.

Visit okanagan.bc.ca/cs to view upcoming courses, certificates and info sessions.

