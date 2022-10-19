Okanagan College opens doors for prospects

High school students, parents and people of all ages considering post-secondary education – mark your calendars.
Okanagan College (OC) is opening its doors this fall for a series of Open Houses and Spotlight Sessions across the region.
First year FAQs will be addressed in Vernon Wednesday, Oct. 26, while an Open House and Spotlight Sessions take place Nov. 2.
“We are incredibly excited to be able to welcome future students to our campuses this fall,” said Meri-Kim Oliver, vice president, students at OC. “Events like these are an excellent way to explore and experience OC first-hand, to get your questions answered, and to learn about programs, pathways and supports available to students.”
The college’s doors are open to anyone who is curious about programs and courses.
“Whether you are stepping into a college classroom for the first time or are returning to education, this is a wonderful opportunity to get a sense of what awaits you at OC – to help make it easier for you as you make decisions about your next steps.”
Applications for the 2023/24 academic year are now open, and students looking to start sooner can also explore a number of courses and programs that begin this year.
Open House attendees can apply on the spot and have the application fee waived at the event.
Grade 11 and 12 high school students who are beginning to think about what’s next after graduation should plan to attend Vernon’s First Year FAQs. This session will answer questions about the world of post-secondary in general, at OC and beyond. Parents and family members are also welcome.
Spotlight sessions are a chance for attendees to hear from professors and instructors about the College’s various portfolios (faculties), which boast more than 150 programs spanning Arts, Business, Continuing Studies, Health and Social Development, Science and Technology, and Trades and Apprenticeship.
Attendees can expect to get information about pre-requisites and admission criteria required for their program of choice.
More information is available at okanagan.bc.ca/infosessions.
