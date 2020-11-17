<ins>Vernon London Drugs staff Joanne Reynolds, from left, Tyra Gall, Michele Materi-Baker, Tate Wiggin and Peggy Price display some of the bags of Stocking Stuffers for Seniors that were donated for Vernon and area residents.</ins> Those interested in brightening Christmas for local seniors can visit participating London Drugs and pick a tag off the tree and return their donations by Dec. 16. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon London Drugs staff Joanne Reynolds, from left, Tyra Gall, Michele Materi-Baker, Tate Wiggin and Peggy Price display some of the bags of Stocking Stuffers for Seniors that were donated for Vernon and area residents. Those interested in brightening Christmas for local seniors can visit participating London Drugs and pick a tag off the tree and return their donations by Dec. 16. (Morning Star file photo)

Okanagan drug store stuffs seniors’ stockings for Christmas

London Drugs’ popular holiday seniors’ program returns amid COVID-19

London Drugs is proud to announce the return of its popular Stocking Stuffers for Seniors holiday donation drive, which provided gifts to more than 20,000 seniors across Western Canada in 2019.

The simple gesture of giving a gift could mean the world to thousands of seniors who are seeing increased isolation this holiday season due to COVID-19 protective protocols.

Supporters can visit their local London Drugs between now and Dec. 16 to choose a tag from the tree that contains the wish list, or everyday essentials, of a local senior. The gifts are then safely delivered to the seniors before Christmas.

To ensure the utmost safety for seniors, staff and volunteers of the program this year, each London Drugs location is working with their program partner(s) and elder care experts to ensure the program meets their specific safety requirements for the safe collection and transfer of gifts that will be delivered to the seniors by approved personnel and volunteers.

“2020 has been a challenging and difficult year for many of us, but it’s especially affected our elderly Canadian population,” said Clint Mahlman, president and chief operating officer, London Drugs. “We all know the effects of isolation and loneliness on our seniors have been significant during the pandemic, and the goal of the Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program is to show our seniors we care, we are thinking of them, and we are here for them—even if we can’t be there for them in person this year.”

Each London Drugs will have information posted next to the Stocking Stuffers for Seniors tree with information on how the participating care homes will be managing the gifts to keep their seniors safe. In many instances, donated gifts will be isolated for 72 hours prior to internal distribution to the seniors.

“This year, it’s more important than ever to show seniors that they are not alone,” said Jimmy Morrison, community relations supervisor, Operation Friendship Seniors Society. “Just the act of receiving a gift helps to significantly improve the spirits of a senior and can have lasting mental and physical health benefits.”

Morrison says that they are relying heavily on Canadians to support their seniors with many annual programs being cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

The Stocking Stuffers for Seniors donation drive concept originated in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, and expanded to Edmonton in 2015 with a goal to help 40 low-income seniors by providing them with simple gifts such as food, hygiene products or warmth items. The campaign has grown quickly to now include all 81 London Drugs locations in 35 cities across Western Canada.

Since the campaign started, approximately 44,000 packages have been delivered to seniors.

Each participating care home may have specific needs or guidelines for the collection and delivery of gifts amidst the pandemic. As such, London Drugs encourages all interested supporters to check with their local store staff to learn how to safely donate gifts this year or to learn how their generous gifts will be safely delivered to the seniors.

POPULAR GIFTS FOR SENIORS

  • Books or magazines;
  • Blankets and throws;

  • Kitchen essentials;

  • Candy or chocolate;

  • Board games or puzzles;

  • Slippers or warm socks;

  • Toilet paper, paper towels, or tissues;

  • Warm clothing like gloves and scarves;

  • Travel mugs;

  • Gift cards for groceries and toiletries;

Stocking Stuffers for Seniors participants and campaign supporters are being asked to use the #StockingStuffersForSeniors hashtag on social media to encourage others to get involved so more elderly Canadians can be supported at the holidays, as well as year-round.

READ MORE: London Drugs received over 300 Stockings for Seniors donations


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan-Shuswap program gives people direct role in protecting salmon stocks

Just Posted

<ins>Vernon London Drugs staff Joanne Reynolds, from left, Tyra Gall, Michele Materi-Baker, Tate Wiggin and Peggy Price display some of the bags of Stocking Stuffers for Seniors that were donated for Vernon and area residents.</ins> Those interested in brightening Christmas for local seniors can visit participating London Drugs and pick a tag off the tree and return their donations by Dec. 16. (Morning Star file photo)
Okanagan drug store stuffs seniors’ stockings for Christmas

London Drugs’ popular holiday seniors’ program returns amid COVID-19

FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
18 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Two people are in hospital with another in ICU

Leighton Byflield, general manager of Orchard Valley Retirement Residence on 34th Street Vernon, Nov. 18, 2020. (Brendan Shykora)
Vernon seniors to light up Christmas trees in support of local families

Businesses can sponsor a tree through a new Orchard Valley campaign supporting Boys & Girls Club

Guy Jaques Roy, 32, is wanted by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. (RCMP)
Wanted man sought by Vernon Mounties

Those with information on the whereabouts of this man are urged to contact police

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Two stolen vehicles in North Okanagan lands West Kelowna man in cuffs

Collaboration between Vernon, Salmon Arm and Chase detachments results in arrest

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Kelowna Law Courts. (File photo)
Lake Country man to spend 2.5 years in prison for assaulting a woman

The matter faced several complications in court due to allegations the lead investigator sent inappropriate texts to the victim

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Through its Sponsor a Salmon program, the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre is giving people a chance to play a direct role in protecting local salmon stocks. (Martin Hippmann photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap program gives people direct role in protecting salmon stocks

Kingfisher Interpretive Centre launches Sponsor a Salmon initiative

Big White Ski Resort currently has an alpine snow base of 60 centimetres. (Contributed) Big White Ski Resort has an alpine base of 170 cm of snow. (Contributed)
Big White Ski Resort set to open early

Pass holders will now be able to hit the mountain on Nov. 19

Mare McHale is a student at Okanagan College. (Contributed)
Okanagan College student hits the books after writing a book

Mare McHale published a book in January of this year about her family’s journey over the last five years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Clive Callaway and Cathryn Rankin who rent a secondary suite at their Gardom Lake home hope that a frustrating experience they had with tenants during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic can lead to changes to regulations around rental units. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Obsever)
COVID-19 eviction freeze leaves Shuswap landlords cold

Clive Callaway and Cathryn Rankin are out more than $4,000 after frustrating experience

Most Read