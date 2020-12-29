Penticton father-son-duo Ken and Ben collaborated to write a new children’s book called the “The Cherry Bandit.” (Contributed)

Okanagan father-son-duo collaborate to write Naramata-set children’s book

The Cherry Bandit is based on Ken Miller’s experiences raising his son on Cherry Orchard

A Penticton father-son-duo used their extra time together during the pandemic to publish a locally-set children’s book.

Ken Miller, has completed his long-in-the-works children’s book, The Cherry Bandit which was inspired by his family’s time living on Cherry Orchard in Naramata for about 15 years. Ken and his wife Nicole’s raised their son, Ben, on the orchard.

The story was crafted by Ken’s memories of his son growing up in the orchard.

READ MORE: Keremeos children's author aims to normalize disabilities with new book

When Ken finished writing the book, his now 17-year-old son secretly illustrated the entire book, and copyrighted and self published it and surprised his dad with the finished copy.

“The story is special to our family, as it portrays some anecdotal stories from Ben’s childhood growing up on a Cherry farm, which brings about a few laughable moments in the book,” said Nicole. “This project has been a labor of love for my husband and we feel a lot of pride in our family for being able to have a published author and illustrator in the family as a father-son-duo.”

The book is currently available on Amazon and on display at Coles bookstore in Cherry Lane Shopping Center, where it is featured on the front counter. It is also available at the gift shop in the Penticton Art Gallery.

READ MORE: Penticton family gives back with hundreds of Christmas meals for the community


