Okanagan history report available at Vernon museum

The 87th edition features several articles on the Syilx and North Okanagan residents

The Okanagan Historical Society’s 87th Report is available at the Museum and Archives of Vernon. This year’s report features a number of articles about North Okanagan individuals. (Museum and Archives of Vernon photo)

You can bone up on the long history of the North Okanagan with a visit to the Museum and Archives of Vernon.

The 87th edition of the Okanagan Historical Society’s annual publication Okanagan History is now available.

This year’s edition features several articles on the North Okanagan: “A Sheep Drive Through Vernon,” as well as articles on master builder Pete Pasechnik; renaissance woman Molly Boyd; and there is also a fascinating piece on the original migration of the Syilx (Okanagan) Indigenous People into the Okanagan Valley.

The Okanagan Historical Society will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2025.

