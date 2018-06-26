Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

“We wanted to put on an event to try to raise some major funds for our program because we’re really trying to show the value of the program and put it out there so more people understand it,” said Jennifer Knox, NOTRA fundraising chair. “It was very successful. The community really came together and we had a wonderful turnout.”

NOTRA has been in existence since 1984. Horse therapy, also known as equestrian or equine-assisted therapy, is a versatile treatment program for recovery and aid for all kinds of medical conditions. This includes PTSD, autism and mood disorders.

Unlike smaller therapy animals like dogs, horses are known for their empathy — for attuning themselves with human emotion and cultivating a calming effect.

NOTRA holds two sessions annually, one in spring and one in fall. The next session begins in September.

