The Okanagan Indian Band is holding a short video contest as part of its push for a new school on Westside Road, Vernon. Deadline for submissions has been extended to March 20 at 3 p.m. (Stock photo)

Okanagan Indian Band video contest extended

Deadline for video submissions has been extended to March 20

The Okanagan Indian Band’s short video contest has been extended by two weeks, giving community members more time to express the need for a new school on screen.

The OKIB has been pushing for a new school at its Westside Road location and has conducted a feasibility study to determine the building size, facilities and service area that would best fit the needs of the community. The study is set to conclude by the end of March.

The contest offers a $250 grand prize for the filmmakers who best communicate the need for a new building. Videos are to be three minutes or under and original content. The contest is open to all levels of filmmaking and can be entered by individuals or groups of two to four.

The cultural immersion school is currently housed in a building from the 1950s. The band says there’s no way to expand the building, meaning the school is limited to enrolling 45 students.

Support for the school has been overwhelming. A recent OKIB survey found 152 out of 154 respondents supported the building of a new school.

There are separate categories for filmmakers age 17 and under and those age 18 and up. Videos will be judged in part on their creativity, persuasiveness and inclusion of culture and language.

Those who wish to film at the school during the week between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. must organize a visit with the school coordinator beforehand.

The deadline for submissions has been moved up from March 6 and is now set for March 20 at 3 p.m. To enter, visit OKIB’s feasibility study webpage and submit a completed entry form.

READ MORE: Overwhelming support for new Okanagan Indian Band school: Survey

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band releases site maps for proposed new school

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Videos

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Block watch helps Vernon residents fight crime
Next story
History mystery: Mammoth-sized cave discovered at Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

Vernon rink snaps Brier losing skid

Jim Cotter and company double the Yukon 6-3 Wednesday morning in Kingston, Ont.

Okanagan Indian Band video contest extended

Deadline for video submissions has been extended to March 20

Block watch helps Vernon residents fight crime

Crime prevention groups help reduce property crime

Kelowna thumps North Okanagan Knights to take commanding series lead

Chiefs score 6-1 KIJHL playoff win Tuesday in Armstrong; lead best-of-seven divisional semi 3-1

Vernon Vipers double Wild, take series lead

Snakes score three powerplay goals in 4-2 win in Game 3 Tuesday at Kal Tire Place

Westwold film in spotlight at Kamloops Festival

Psychological thriller Beyond the Woods was filmed in the rural community

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

The highly sought after beverage will be available on Mar. 7

Morning Start: Why were tomatoes the most feared fruit in eighteenth century Europe?

Your morning start for Wednesday, March, 4

History mystery: Mammoth-sized cave discovered at Shuswap Lake

Explorer says hidden underground find contains miles of passages

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

B.C. tourism group says bookings from China down 70% amid COVID-19 fears

Destination BC says bookings are down from China by about 70 per cent between March and October

Majority of Canadians unhappy with Trudeau’s handling of blockade crisis: poll

Leger executive vice-president says this represents a major shift in public support for Indigenous rights

Bank of Canada cuts key rate to 1.25% amid coronavirus concerns

Rail line blockades, job action by Ontario teachers and harsh winter weather were also to blame

Most Read