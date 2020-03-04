Okanagan Indian Band video contest extended

The Okanagan Indian Band is holding a short video contest as part of its push for a new school on Westside Road, Vernon. Deadline for submissions has been extended to March 20 at 3 p.m. (Stock photo)

The Okanagan Indian Band’s short video contest has been extended by two weeks, giving community members more time to express the need for a new school on screen.

The OKIB has been pushing for a new school at its Westside Road location and has conducted a feasibility study to determine the building size, facilities and service area that would best fit the needs of the community. The study is set to conclude by the end of March.

The contest offers a $250 grand prize for the filmmakers who best communicate the need for a new building. Videos are to be three minutes or under and original content. The contest is open to all levels of filmmaking and can be entered by individuals or groups of two to four.

The cultural immersion school is currently housed in a building from the 1950s. The band says there’s no way to expand the building, meaning the school is limited to enrolling 45 students.

Support for the school has been overwhelming. A recent OKIB survey found 152 out of 154 respondents supported the building of a new school.

There are separate categories for filmmakers age 17 and under and those age 18 and up. Videos will be judged in part on their creativity, persuasiveness and inclusion of culture and language.

Those who wish to film at the school during the week between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. must organize a visit with the school coordinator beforehand.

The deadline for submissions has been moved up from March 6 and is now set for March 20 at 3 p.m. To enter, visit OKIB’s feasibility study webpage and submit a completed entry form.

Brendan Shykora

