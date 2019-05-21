Okanagan Military Tattoo seeks sponsors for disadvantaged

The annual event will take place at July 27 - 28 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

The Organizing Committee for the sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo is looking for individuals, businesses and service clubs to purchase sponsored tickets for disadvantaged seniors, youth and veterans.

The Okanagan Military Tattoo, with over 550 performers, will take place at July 27 – 28 at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. The indoor, airconditioned show takes place rain or shine. It is Vernon’s largest annual indoor event.

The Okanagan Military Tattoo wants to ensure the Tattoo is as inclusive as possible and help as many underprivileged, disabled and financially challenged people attend the world class show.

All seating is reserved. Organizers said it would be most helpful if anyone purchasing tickets for folks with mobility issues did so as soon as possible to secure the best possible seating close to the concourse level and thus minimize the use of stairs.

For $300, a sponsor can purchase a block of 15 tickets to the Tattoo. Sponsors can allocate and deliver the tickets to an organization of their choice or the Tattoo Committed will distribute the tickets on the donor’s behalf. Recipient organizations might include Seniors Centres, the Royal Canadian Legion, Boys & Girls Club or Care Facilities.

Traditionally, Tattoos have provided an opportunity for civilians to witness the precision and professionalism of those who have dedicated their lives to the defence and security of their country. In recent times, Tattoos have included civilian bands, dancers and singers.

2019 marks the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion and this year’s Tribute to the Veterans will commemorate that historic event.

Headliners for the 2019 Tattoo include the 65 member Brentwood Imperial Youth Band from the United Kingdom and the 175 member Calgary Round-up Band.

Those interested are asked to call Derek Hall at 250-549-2123 or email derek_a_hall47@hotmail.ca.

For more information on the Tattoo, visit the website at www.okanagantattoo.ca.

