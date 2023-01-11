Okanagan Okie hopes to stuff winter in Vernon

Okanagan Okie, the (stuffed) groundhog, will be back at Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre to mark Groundhog Day celebrations Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Morning Star -file photo)

The North Okanagan’s four-legged weather prognosticator will return next month.

Okanagan Okie will be back at Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre to see how much longer winter will be around.

Okie’s roots can be traced more than four score and seven years ago, when a Punxsatawney Phil relative began a tradition inspiring people to have fun amidst the dreariness of the winter months.

Since then, Canadian seers including Quebec’s Fred La Marmotte, Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam, Ontario’s Wiarton Willie, Manitoba Merv and Alberta’s Balzac Billie have popped to see how much longer Canada’s winter will last.

The tradition dates back to the ancient Celts, evolving through early christianity with the Candlemas. Germans adopted a separate take on the legend, looking to badgers and other small animals. When they settled in Pennsylvania, the groundhog became the chosen annual forecaster, eventually giving birth to Punxsutawney Phil.

In 2022, Vernon saw the arrival of Okanagan Okie as Canada’s newest weather prediction specialist.

Okie is a yellow-bellied marmot, an often-seen resident in the grasslands in and around the valley. When Okie came out to check for a shadow, some were surprised to see a stuffed mascot. Marmots aren’t out of hibernation that early in the year, so the Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s mascot will be trained, buffed, and ready for the day.

“We just want this to be a fun time to get people outside, enjoy some hot chocolate, a few laughs, sit near a bonfire and maybe get a chance to see some of the local grassland wildlife if they’re out,” said Allan Brooks Nature Centre manager Cheryl Hood.

Okie’s been holed up with his Marmot City Crew for several months, and looks forward to getting outside with friends.

Many of us can relate to the drawn-out dreariness of winter because of the recent wonky weather spells and shutdowns as well as the exhausting COVID complications.

“I love my marmot family, but after a few months of being super close, it’ll be nice to go outside and get some fresh air,” said Okie with a wink and a smile.

Okie’s Canadian counterparts have prepared him to encourage everyone to get outdoors and shake off the winter gloom.

“This event is about celebrating the changing of the seasons and celebrating each other. It’s been a tough, strange winter and we’re hopeful we can get into the warmer climes soon,” said Hood.

On Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10:15 a.m., Okanagan Okie will check for a shadow.

“Come on up to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre to enjoy some hot chocolate, a few donuts, sit by the bonfireand meet others who want to see winter pack its bags,” said Hood. “It’s a day to get outside, have fun, share some laughs and celebrate the coming of spring while enjoying the outdoors.”

ABNC plans to stream the prediction for those who cannot attend.

Information will be available at ABNC.ca.

ABNC provides wildlife education for all ages in the Okanagan Valley and Feb. 2 is a little jump start to shake off the winter snow, brave a bit of the cold and start looking forward to some sunnier days.

For more information on the second annual Okie prognostication performance and Groundhog Day at ABNC, contact info@abnc.ca or call 250-260-4227.

