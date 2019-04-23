James and Charlotte helped Joanna Long clean up dog poop along the Okanagan Rail Trail after she issued a challenge to the community. - Contributed

Okanagan Rail Trail a popular place

Thousands pack North Okanagan section over long weekend

With more than 7,800 cyclists and pedestrians accessing the northern section of the Okanagan Rail Trail over the course of the long weekend, the Regional District of North Okanagan is reminding residents and visitors about general trail use etiquette.

“As the weather continues to get warmer we are finding more and more people accessing our trails, and the Okanagan Rail Trail in particular,” said Mike Fox, General Manager of Community Services. “As thrilled as we are with the popularity of this recreational addition to our community, we kindly ask that users be aware and courteous when using trails, so they can be enjoyed by all ages and recreation types.”

See also: Vernon resort seeking connection to Okanagan Rail Trail

Respect the safety of users:

– All cyclists should slow down when approaching a pedestrians;

– All users should keep right except to pass other users; and only pass in a safe manner;

– All cyclists should notify other users before passing (by bell or voice);

– Parents and pet owners should ensure their children and pets remain on the far right hand side of centerline or center of the trail;

– All trail users move to the right if stopping.

Bringing dogs on the trail:

– All dogs are required to be on a leash, well behaved and not pose a threat to users,

– Bring your own dog bags or use those supplied at the trailhead,

– Carry filled bags with you to be disposed of properly, rather than leaving them along the trailside as litter.

See: Challenge issued to keep Okanagan Rail Trail free of dog poop

Pack in – Pack out – If you pack it in, please pack it out. Do not litter on our trails.

The Regional District of North Okanagan would like to thank all residents for their cooperation in making our trails as safe and enjoyable as possible for all users.

Residents can receive instant updates on all Parks and Trails updates by subscribing to the RDNO Email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For further information, please call 250.550.3700 or email us at communityservices@rdno.ca.

