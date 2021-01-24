The Okanagan Regional Library is holding a pair of online contests for its young readers. (File photo)

Okanagan Regional Library challenges young readers

Pair of contests online aimed at kids aged up to 18

The Okanagan Regional Library has put a pair of challenges out to its young readers.

The Hot Cocoa Colouring Challenge is for toddlers up to five years old, and the Winter BINGO Challenge is for kids aged five to 18. Challenge pages can be picked up at local library branches, or downloaded from the ORL’s website to print at home.

https://www.orl.bc.ca/hot-cocoa-colouring-challenge https://www.orl.bc.ca/winter-bingo-challenge

The contests run until March 31.

Each challenge is designed to motivate and inspire participants to try different activities during the winter. The challenges are filled with simple ideas that can all be done at home or around the neighbourhood.

The Hot Cocoa Colouring Challenge is for families and preschoolers. Some of the activities include “Go on a hike,” “Read a book about colours” and “Help make a recipe.” Colour a mug after an activity is complete. When all the mugs are coloured, children can enter a draw to win a prize.

The Winter BINGO Challenge is for school-aged kids and teens. Some of the activities include “Read about a place you have never been,” “Draw a favourite memory” and “Go on a virtual field to a museum or famous landmark.” Mark off a square when an activity is complete. Complete three lines for one entry or complete the entire card for four entries to win a prize.

Looking for great ideas to challenge the imagination and mind? Check out ORL’s Library Adventures –https://www.orl.bc.ca/kids-teens/kids/library-adventures.

Teens can check out the Library Dares and Challenges – https://www.orl.bc.ca/kids-teens/teens/dares-challenges.

