The Okanagan Regional Library Maker Crew is coming to Vernon’s Library. This program will illustrate the theory, materials, process and outcomes of 3D printing.

Locals can participate in several hands-on demonstrations and activities. The the Library Maker Crew program at the Vernon Branch of the ORL will take place Thursday, Aug. 9 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Registration is recommended as space may be limited. This program is intended for adults and kids of all ages (6 – 100+-year-olds) and skill levels.

For more information on this and other exciting programs and events visit orl.bc.ca or call your local branch of the ORL.

Established in 1936, the Okanagan Regional Library (ORL) is the 16th largest library system in Canada, serving over 370,000 residents through 29 branches. It covers 59,600 square kilometres of some of the most beautiful territories in BC, stretching from Golden in the Rockies to Osoyoos in the heart of the Okanagan wine and fruit growing areas. The system is staffed by energetic and committed people who have begun the shift to a more learning and technology-focused service.

