Okanagan residents can get ‘Breakfast in a Box’ this Pink Shirt Day

Pink Shirt Day is being re-imagined by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan

The annual Pink Shirt Day is another charitable event that is being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan is unable to hold the event in-person, organizers have come up with a fresh take to ensure the message behind the day isn’t forgotten.

Pink Shirt Day is a day when people come together by wearing pink shirts to school or work to show they are against bullying.

On Feb. 24, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan will celebrate Pink Shirt Day virtually and have organized a Pink Shirt Day Breakfast in a Box. This year’s event will include participation across the entire Okanagan Valley. Tickets are now available to purchase breakfast in a box, which will be filled with breakfast food at boysandgirlsclubs.ca.

Richelle Leckey, Community Engagement Coordinator, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan, said it’s important to hold the event, even virtually, because it reminds everyone that showing compassion and being kind is more important than ever.

“Pink Shirt Day was the last in-person event the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan hosted in 2020. While the current realities do not allow us to have an in-person event so far in 2021, it has inspired us to think about a great way to come together socially, yet still be apart physically to celebrate Pink Shirt Day,” she said.

The charity hopes to raise $20,000 in donations that will assist the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan to offer programs that support children and youth.

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan provides programs that support more than 8,100 young people and their families each year.

