Jaedyn Andreotti of the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics (RG Stars). (Photo Submitted)

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics seeks support to complete the renovation of their new facility.

The final project requires more costly changes to the septic system.

The North Valley Gymnastics Society has reached the final leg of renovations of a new facility on 31st Street near Chasers Bottle Depot. Though they said they have conformed to and are satisfying the many requirements of the RDNO, the final project requires more costly changes to the septic system.

This will cost approximately $8,000. This is beyond all the expenses that Camille Martens, ORGC and fundraisers have already paid out which is approx. $30,000 as of March 2018.

The Gymnastics society started a GO FUND ME Project this past March of 2018 and to date have raised $9575.

“We are so encouraged by this and because of generosity from friends, family and the RG community, we have been able to rebuild stairs and bring our studio up to the RDNO specifications,” said Tammy Andreotti, Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics. “At this point we would like to reach out to our local community to help us get this project completed.”

Related: City handed gymnastics funding request

Related: City flips for gymnastics request

Related: Gymnastics club hoping for construction cash

The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club, which has brought positive recognition, development and successful events to the North Okanagan, has never received any public funding and depends solely on private donations, volunteers and athlete’s fees to operate.

They urge anyone who wants to help the program continue to operate to visit their go fund me page.

Related: Holland rules provincial gymnastics

Related: Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club has its own brand of theatre

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Injured humpback whale spotted near Comox
Next story
The annual Dragon Boat festival was in Vernon this weekend

Just Posted

Cyclist attempts to break Pan-America world record

German cyclist Jonas Deichmann is travelling through B.C. to Alaska. He plans to begin his attempt on Aug. 18.

Inexperience may have caused motorbike crash

Police are investigating after a collision between a motorbike and truck on Thursday in West Kelowna

Kelowna’s got kittens

The BC SPCA has 13 kittens available for adoption at the Kelowna shelter

Truck still not recovered after 2017 Westside Road accident

Abandoned truck near Killiney Beach drives concerns

Fire sparked in Spallumcheen

Small wildfire north of Vernon is now extinguished

The annual Dragon Boat festival was in Vernon this weekend

Among the teams that competed was the Buoyant Buddies Breast Cancer Survivor Team from Vernon.

CJ’s Nightclub may be reopening in August under new ownership

Facebook posts suggest the longtime night club is set to reopen in August, also hiring staff

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics seeks support to complete the renovation of their new facility.

The final project requires more costly changes to the septic system.

5 things to do in Kelowna for $5 or less

Enjoy the sunshine this week and save money at the same time

Former B.C. flight attendant protests sexual harassment outside YVR, asked to leave

Mandalena Lewis said she was handing out pamphlets outside YVR terminal when asked to leave

Belgium finishes 3rd at World Cup, beats England 2-0

France and Croatia will play in the final on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

Police arrest Indigenous pipeline protester occupying B.C. park

Led by Kanahus Manuel, the Tiny House Warriors moved into park in Clearwater last week

B.C. man battles mysterious flesh-eating disease

Rod Erke wants others to be aware of the early warning signs of the deadly disease

VIDEO: Tree dancing in a Vancouver Island Sitka spruce

Aeriosa Vertical Dance soars with nature.

Most Read

  • The annual Dragon Boat festival was in Vernon this weekend

    Among the teams that competed was the Buoyant Buddies Breast Cancer Survivor Team from Vernon.

  • Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics seeks support to complete the renovation of their new facility.

    The final project requires more costly changes to the septic system.