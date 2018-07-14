Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics seeks support to complete the renovation of their new facility.

The final project requires more costly changes to the septic system.

The North Valley Gymnastics Society has reached the final leg of renovations of a new facility on 31st Street near Chasers Bottle Depot. Though they said they have conformed to and are satisfying the many requirements of the RDNO, the final project requires more costly changes to the septic system.

This will cost approximately $8,000. This is beyond all the expenses that Camille Martens, ORGC and fundraisers have already paid out which is approx. $30,000 as of March 2018.

The Gymnastics society started a GO FUND ME Project this past March of 2018 and to date have raised $9575.

“We are so encouraged by this and because of generosity from friends, family and the RG community, we have been able to rebuild stairs and bring our studio up to the RDNO specifications,” said Tammy Andreotti, Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics. “At this point we would like to reach out to our local community to help us get this project completed.”

The Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club, which has brought positive recognition, development and successful events to the North Okanagan, has never received any public funding and depends solely on private donations, volunteers and athlete’s fees to operate.

They urge anyone who wants to help the program continue to operate to visit their go fund me page.

