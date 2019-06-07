Okanagan Science centre ‘goes mad for science’

Mad Science Corporate Challenge takes place on Thursday, June 20 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The Okanagan Science Centre is likely the only place you can duct tape your colleague to the wall and be rewarded for it.

Teams of four will test their skills with a series of dynamic, hands-on science based challenges in an effort to be awarded champions in the first ever Mad Science Corporate Challenge.

The new event was created for the business community as an after-hours social and team building exercise. It takes place at the Okanagan Science Centre on Thursday, June 20 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

“We had this great idea to offer an event similar to our Teen Science Cafe that includes challenges related to physics but give it an adult theme. It takes place in the Science Centre after we close to the public, there will be great food and drinks, and then I expect it will get competitive and really fun,” said executive director Jim Swingle.

Teams will complete three challenges in the allowed time. Participants will enjoy a complimentary colour changing cocktail from Okanagan Spirits, plus appetizers by Earls Restaurant and GumTree Catering. A cash bar supplied with cider from BX Press Cider Company, Okanagan Spring Brewery, and wine will be available during the event.

“We have 11 teams registered already which means we only have room for 4 more. We’ve received really positive feedback from the community and we hope to make it an annual event. It’s unique from anything else in Vernon,” said Kelly MacIntosh, Event Coordinator. “All we will say about the challenges is that it will involve is Rube Goldberg machine and yes, a lot of duct tape. I expect some people to challenge the rules of science and that’s what will make it entertaining.”

This event, along with a silent auction, will help raise funds to support ongoing programming and exhibits for its 25,000 visitors per year. The Okanagan Science Centre is the only educational institution like it in the region, servicing Okanagan residents as well as out of town visitors.

“We are grateful to our event sponsors including Sunset West Mechanical Ltd., Clark Robinson CPA, Nixon Wenger LLP, Scotia Bank Vernon, Westland Group Insurance Ltd., and MQN Architects,” said MacIntosh. “Funds raised from this event will be directly invested back into Science Centre offerings, such as educational outreach programs and new exhibits for our galleries.”

Vernon area businesses interested in registering a team can contact Kelly MacIntosh via email at events@okscience.ca. Team registration fee is $300 and will remain open until the remaining spots are reserved.

For more information about the Okanagan Science Centre, located at 2704 BC-6 in Vernon, visit http://www.okscience.ca/.

