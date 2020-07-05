Okanagan Science Centre open with pandemic safety measures

The Vernon centre has also added four new entries to its summer camp lineup

With pandemic protocols in place, guests are once again welcome at the The Okanagan Science Centre.

Located in Vernon, the centre held a soft opening to members only on Tuesday, June 23. Following the positive results of that trial, the centre reopened in full on Thursday, July 2.

Changes have been made to the visitor experience due to COVID-19 and to help keep guests up to speed, the centre created a video explaining what they can expect upon their next visit.

Pandemic-related changes begin at the door, with the front desk moved to the leftward area of the main entrance, where staff will be on hand to check for symptoms related to COVID-19.

The Okanagan Science Centre is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The centre also announced four new additions to its previously sold-out summer camp lineup, which can be viewed on Facebook.

