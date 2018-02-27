(Courtesy of HomeTogether)

Okanagan senior wants to bring home sharing to Vernon

“It’s like having a roommate, but better,”

When Twila Dainard placed an ad online three years ago, hoping to find others to share a home in Vernon with her and her husband, the responses were “surprising.”

“All these people just came out of nowhere,” she said. “I had no idea there would be so many people interested.”

The 62-year-old Big Lake native said the number and diversity of responses motivated her to research the concept of home-sharing, and eventually lead her to create Home Together, a non-profit online resource site designed to provide tools and guidelines needed to help people “successfully” live collectively.

To be clear, Dainard added, by living collectively, she does not mean seeking a roommate, rather a person or people to share space with.

“It’s like a roommate in that someone else is living with you and sharing expenses.”

But that’s where the similarities end. Home sharing, or co-living, Dainard added, is a more “communal” experience.

“You share some meals and maybe you might do things together. You share your life in a lot of ways. It’s about companionship as much as cost-saving. It’s not for everyone, but to me, there are many benefits that come with having that lifestyle.”

Dainard said part of why Home Together was created to highlight the benefits. But it also back them up with facts and figures.

“We built the site to help people figure out if it’s right for them by putting as much information as we could about it, in one spot. We do not match people, and we do not create collective/cooperative homes. We also don’t promote one type of shared living program over another. We promote the concept by any definition,” she said.

The concept, Dainard stressed, is not radical or new.

She said young people, have always needed housemates, especially when times are tough. What’s different now, is that home sharing is not just something “people in their 20s and 30s are attracted to.”

“When I placed that online ad there were so many seniors inquiring.”

And while Dainard learned that skyrocketing rent and a lack of affordable housing are “major” factors for seniors, the appeal is mainly the improved quality of life.

“If you live alone, or even with just your partner. You can end up living in a bubble. You fall into a routine —having other people around keeps it interesting and forces you to branch out and keep social.”

She said for couples, having other people in the house can be a built in support system when spouses fall ill or “heaven forbid,” pass away.

“Let’s face it, none of us are going to live forever,” she said.

“Think about how nice it is for your partner to have people right their to help them through a tough time if they need it. In a way, home sharing is a good way for seniors to plan for the future. That’s what got me and my husband interested.”

Dainard believes the social and economic climate for co-living to “take off.” She said it’s just a matter of people being able to find one another.

