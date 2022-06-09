Skaha Beach in Penticton sees plenty of activity in the summer, but Penticton us more than beaches and peaches (John Arendt - Black Press)

Skaha Beach in Penticton sees plenty of activity in the summer, but Penticton us more than beaches and peaches (John Arendt - Black Press)

Okanagan shows off in new collaborative videos series

You may be surprised with what local communities have to offer

“We are so much more than beaches and peaches,” said chambers of commerce from across the Okanagan Valley.

The Okanagan We Got This initiative was launched in 2020 as a way to share information with businesses and residents in the Valley.

The seven chambers of commerce and boards of trade collaborated to produce the “Explore Next Door,” project which shares stories, places and events of what makes the Okanagan so special. The videos were self-funded by the chambers, that worked together to showcase wineries, artisans, restaurants and fun events that take place in the region.

One new video will be released by the initiative each week for the next seven weeks.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictOkanagan

Previous story
Okanagan Nature Nut narrows in on bats

Just Posted

Tyler Welfing, artist, CarveWel Creations (from left), is joined by Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area directors Amanda Shatzko and Bob Fleming for the installation of a new bench at Vernon’s Cools Pond, designed and created by Welfing. (RDNO photo)
Vernon pond adds Cool bench feature

The Vernon Vipers will play the Prince George Spruce Kings four times in their first nine games of the 2022-23 B.C. Hockey League season. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers release 2022-23 BCHL schedule

The suspect vehicle involved in a shooting in Vernon June 3. (Surveillance photo)
Suspect vehicle in Vernon shooting abandoned and on fire

Carlos Palmer, a Surrey resident, was last seen in Vernon May 26, 2022. (Contributed)
Missing Surrey man last seen in Vernon