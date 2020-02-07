Okanagan students make ice sculptures in downtown Vernon

The ice sculpting event is part of the 60th Vernon Winter Carnival

Students from in and around the Okanagan Valley visited Vernon’s Civic Plaza to make some ice sculptures on Friday morning.

Vernon Carnival Society member Dawn Tucker said they wanted to bring the ice sculpting event back for the 60th anniversary of the carnival.

“This used to be a long-standing tradition to do during the carnival. In fact, I used to do it when I was in elementary school,” she said.

“Hopefully, it’ll be an annual event from that we can bring back again. We’re also hoping to get more participation.”

Tucker is new to the carnival board but she said one of the reasons they stopped putting on the ice sculpting event was due to the change in climate and weather.

“Hopefully, people appreciate these ice sculptures like they appreciate the snow sculptures up at SilverStar.”

