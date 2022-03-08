First West Credit Union and its local divisions, including the Okanagan-based Valley First, have donated $25,000 to support Ukraine relief efforts (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky).

Okanagan Valley First credit union donates $25k to Ukraine relief efforts

Valley First is waiving all transfer fees for people who send relief money to Ukraine

A $25,000 donation in support of Ukraine’s ongoing humanitarian relief efforts has been made by First West Credit and its local divisions, including the Okanagan-based Valley First.

In response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of the neighbouring country on Feb. 24, the credit union sent financial aid to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

The donation, made on March 7, will help address long-term recovery efforts both in Ukraine and surrounding countries for those who are displaced, according to the credit union.

“Canada is home to more than 1.3 million Ukrainian-Canadian residents—these are our neighbours, family and friends— many of whom are impacted by these events and need our support right now,” said Launi Skinner, the CEO of First West Credit Union.

In addition to making a $25,000 pledge, the credit union has waived all transfer fees for people who send relief money to Ukraine.

Canada has the third-largest Ukrainian population in the world, behind only Ukraine and Russia. Out of the 1.3 million Ukrainian-Canadians residents, roughly 14,000 of them live in Kelowna.

“As a member-owned financial cooperative, supporting our communities is at the core of who we are whether that means our town, our province, or our global community, we will always be there to help during times of need,” Skinner added.

People can donate to the Red Cross’ cause by visiting redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

READ MORE: ‘They want to stay and fight’: Penticton woman rallies in support of her Ukrainian family

READ MORE: B.C. politicians push stronger support for Ukraine as hundreds rally in downtown Victoria

