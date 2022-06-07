Okanagan Vinyl Festival spinning back into Penticton

The Sept. 25 festival will feature the selling of records and audio gear

The crowd at the 2018 Okanagan Vinyl Festival. The event runs on Sept. 22 at the Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Brenda Smith)

Get ready to spin your new favourite records because the Okanagan Vinyl Festival is returning in 2022 after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Courtesy of Peach City Radio’s CFUZ 92.9 FM, one of the Interior’s biggest vinyl events is coming to Penticton on Sept. 25 at the Seniors Drop-In Centre Great Hall on 2965 South Main St.

From the selling of records to turntables and other audio gear, the ninth edition festival will have just about everything for people who love vinyl, according to Jackie Del Rizzo.

“We are delighted to bring the Okanagan Vinyl Fest back this year,” said the president of the Peach City Community Radio Society. “It is a highlight for our organization. It brings together vendors, record lovers, and volunteers to celebrate our love of the vinyl record.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been unable to take place since 2019. That year, Penticton welcomed 385 attendees and over 20 vendors to make the one-day event a success.

CFUZ’s Okanagan Vinyl Festival acts as a fundraising event for the community radio station, which serves listeners from Oliver to Peachland.

The money raised on Sept. 25 will help keep the volunteer station on the air.

Vendors of vinyl, CD and audio equipment who are interested in operating at the festival can register at the station’s website, with rent for an eight-foot table costing $45.

“We’ve been involved with Vinyl Fest since the beginning,” said Malcolm Rolfsen from The HiFi Attic in Kelowna and Vernon. “It’ll be great to reconnect with this group of audiophiles and music enthusiasts — we love being part of this community.”

People looking for more information are asked to email okvinylfest@cfuz.ca.

