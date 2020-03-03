Okanagan volunteer wants to comfort, encourage Kelowna’s homeless

George Pierce is a volunteer at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission provides services to those who need it in the downtown core, but those services wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers.

George Pierce is one such volunteer, coming in every morning and night to wash dishes after breakfast and dinner have been served to residents experiencing homelessness.

Sonja Menyes, the gospel mission’s volunteer manager, said Pierce started volunteering his time out of the blue many years ago, for which they were grateful. She said he was consistent and came in every day to help out and talk to whoever came to the gospel mission.

Pierce was originally from Slave Lake, Alta., but moved to Kelowna in 1977 and worked various jobs, from landscaping and orchard work to hairdressing. He said he wanted to volunteer to teach himself a new perspective. But he’s been volunteering for so long he can’t quite remember when he started.

“I don’t recall, but I know I’ve been here a long time,” he said. “I like working with the homeless because I was homeless myself in Vancouver, so I talk to the down and out people who are having a hard time, who are lost and lonely. I try to encourage them.”

When he isn’t at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, he volunteers at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.

Menyes said George’s main driver is his desire to help.

“He’s lovely, and he wants to be there for others. We’re grateful to have him and others who give their time to the mission.”

If you know someone who is giving back to the community, email us and let us know!

READ MORE: Journey Home launches new tool to end homelessness in Kelowna

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Homelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stray Vernon cat suffers extreme malnutrition

Just Posted

Job fair returns to Enderby for round two

North Okanagan-Shuswap Employment and Business Fair at Splatsin Centre

Nanaimo man found with fentanyl in Vernon

Himpfen enters guilty plea to possession for the purpose of trafficking

Kelowna man arrested after counterfeit cash used in Vernon

35-year-old arrested Monday, March 2 after Vernon RCMP investigation

Bookland Vernon closure ‘long overdue,’ president says

Bookstore serves community for more than 50 years, succumbs to digital era

Vernon rink drops fourth straight at Brier

Jim Cotter and company fall 6-3 to New Brunswick Tuesday morning

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state and most were residents of a nursing home

Okanagan volunteer wants to comfort, encourage Kelowna’s homeless

George Pierce is a volunteer at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

VIDEO: Fireworks battle captured on security camera at Salmon Arm car wash

Ongoing suspicious activity prompts business owner to reduce hours

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

Fresh Outlook Foundation to host community health summit in Kelowna

The summit is scheduled for Nov. 24 to 26, 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

Heavy snowfall is expected from Hope to Merritt

UBC Okanagan, YMCA team up to tackle prediabetes with prevention program

The partnership looks to bring the evidence-based lifestyle programs to more Okanagan communities

Most Read