Okanagan winery donating portion of proceeds to support hospitality sector

An Oliver winery has announced they will be donating a portion of their proceeds to support B.C.’s hospitality sector.

From May 1 to 31, Church and State winery will donate $1 per bottle of its wine purchased at liquor retail stores, grocery stores, and restaurants.

The The BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF) explained that the hospitality sector has been hit “disproportionately hard” by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization said it’s heartwarming to see wineries step up to ensure their organization will be around to support those in hospitality, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations, the BCHF explained, have slowed significantly in recent weeks.

Oliver’s Chuch and State operations manager, Caroline Lachapelle, said everyone at the winery is “deeply concerned” by the impact that closures and changes are having on our hospitality clients and comrades.

“We felt we needed to do something to help, and supporting the BCHF was a natural choice,” she said.

Funds donated by each Church and State winery (one in the Okanagan and one on Vancouver Island) will help the BCHF continue to provide last-resort assistance for hospitality workers in financial crisis due to a serious health condition. The BCHF also offers a scholarship program that fosters the next generation of hospitality industry leaders.

Those looking to purchase wine can include it in restaurant take-away orders, however Trebella and Black Label Chardonnay are not included in this offer as they are already discounted.

To learn more visit their website here.

