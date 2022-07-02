Okanagan’s only Ribfest this summer sees huge crowds in Penticton

Food will be served up out of five trucks until Sunday night

Five professional ribbers from Canada and the United States took to Penticton’s Skaha Lake Park on Saturday, July 2, for the Okanagan’s only Ribfest this summer.

Braggings rights are on the line in the Peach City this weekend, as the Penticton Rotary Ribfest welcomed food trucks from as far as Ontario and Florida to the beloved festival.

With food being served up until Sunday night, ribbers still have time to make their case for capturing an award in each of the three categories: best sauce, best ribs and people’s choice.

Though the event’s communications coordinator Don Michiel told Black Press that it’s impossible to measure how many people will attend the free-admission event over the course of the weekend, there were two things that could be said for sure on Saturday: parking was limited and food was in high demand.

Last time around, the event raised between $45,000 to $50,000 for the community and organizers are expecting more of the same this year. Money from the 2022 festival will be donated to a plan that would see the splash pad at Skaha Lake Park rebuilt.

Professional ribbers from across North America have the task of serving thousands of people this weekend at Penticton’s Skaha Lake Park. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Each of the professional ribbers in attendance didn’t hold back on showing off their past food festival accolades, as evident by the several trophies on display in front of the trucks.

Award winners will be announced on July 3, with Vancouver country-music trio The Heels set to close out the weekend with a special performance.

Though admission is free, food, drinks and Ribfest souvenirs can be purchased around Skaha Lake Park.

Gates on Sunday open at 12 p.m. and close around 10 p.m.

