Roy Sauer of the Pioneer Power Club takes a tractor for a spin. (O’Keefe Ranch photo)

O’Keefe Ranch celebrates fathers

Father’s Day activities lined up at Ranch

Experience life at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch life for Father’s Day.

Enjoy the classic O’Keefe family activities including pony rides, tractor rides, and old-fashioned games. Live music will be playing as patrons stroll the grounds, explore the general store and check out the local artisans of the Ranch. There will be a full pancake breakfast including sausages, fruit and hash browns from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

New this year for dads is mini putt from Floppy Shots and a Pioneer Power Club Tractor Parade.

Families can enjoy a horseshoe tournament, beer and cider tastings, as well as tasty treats from Pure Armstrong.

