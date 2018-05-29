O’Keefe Ranch celebrates fathers

Roy Sauer of the Pioneer Power Club takes a tractor for a spin. (O’Keefe Ranch photo)

Experience life at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch life for Father’s Day.

Enjoy the classic O’Keefe family activities including pony rides, tractor rides, and old-fashioned games. Live music will be playing as patrons stroll the grounds, explore the general store and check out the local artisans of the Ranch. There will be a full pancake breakfast including sausages, fruit and hash browns from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

New this year for dads is mini putt from Floppy Shots and a Pioneer Power Club Tractor Parade.

Families can enjoy a horseshoe tournament, beer and cider tastings, as well as tasty treats from Pure Armstrong.

