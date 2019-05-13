O’Keefe Ranch kicks off season with Mother’s Day celebrations

PHOTOS: O’Keefe Ranch’s season officially starts on May 12

To officially kick off the new season, O’Keefe Ranch hosted a collection of activities for their annual Mother’s Day celebration on May 12.

Moms visiting the historic ranch with their children were admitted free of charge.

Free yoga classes were also offered, as well as a free flower gift for mothers.

Pony rides for children, wagon rides for the whole family, and many more activities were available.

The ranch is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

O’Keefe Ranch will be hosting a Father’s Day celebration on June 16.

