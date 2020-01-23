Last year’s bowling charity tournament raised over $28,000 for charity (File photo)

On the Lawn charity bowling tournament returns to Kelowna

40 teams are set to participate in tournament between July 23 and August 13

It’s almost time to take out those dusty bowling shoes for a good cause.

Elevation Outdoors has announced dates for its sixth annual “On the Lawn” charity bowling event in Kelowna.

Between July 23 and Aug. 13, event participants will be able to compete in a four-week lawn bowling tournament that will consist of an impressive 40 teams.

READ MORE: On the Lawn lawn bowling tournament raises over $28,000 for Kelowna-based charity

Proceeds from the event will help to provide 85 scholarships for underprivileged Okanagan youth. Over the past five years, the event has raised $100,000 for charity.

“In 2020, we will continue to build on our success from 2019 and are looking forward to another year of full programs,” said Elevation Outdoors Mike Green.

“(We will) continue breaking down the barriers that many in our community face and provide both full and partial scholarships, (which) creates opportunities our participants may not otherwise have.”

Team registration for the event starts on March 26 at 9 a.m. and for more information, you can visit the event organizer’s website.

Elevation Youth is an association that provides sport and outdoor programs for underprivileged youth in the Okanagan.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Historical society working to preserve cabin and rename roundabouts in Summerland
Next story
Love and Logic parenting course back in Vernon by popular demand

Just Posted

Big White warns skiers to avoid tree wells after two fatalities at other resorts

Tree wells form when low branches at the base of coniferous trees stop snow from settling at trunk

Love and Logic parenting course back in Vernon by popular demand

Six-week course to begin Feb. 4 at Community Baptist Church

Vernon biathletes compete at Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland

Lucas Sadesky and Ethan Algra represented Vernon’s Sovereign Lake Nordic Club in Laussane

Venon’s reclaimed water to flow into Okanagan Lake; public invited to tour treatment plant

Public invited to tours of Vernon Wastewater Reclamation Centre this Saturday

UPDATE: Jack-knifed semi closes Coquihalla northbound

A red liquid is reportedly spilled down the side of Highway 5

VIDEO: WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

Interior Health issues drug alert in Kamloops

Testing of two samples of drugs sold as crystal meth was positive for fentanyl

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

B.C. still struggling to control non-resident medical care fraud

Unpaid bills, out-of-province claimants a costly legacy of MSP

On the Lawn charity bowling tournament returns to Kelowna

40 teams are set to participate in tournament between July 23 and August 13

Father to B.C.’s first MLB hall-of-famer is one proud dad

Larry Walker Sr. talks baseball background and son’s base running gaffe

Most Read