One left! Fourth Vernon Valley Vonka golden ticket found

J.P. Sheedy of Vernon (centre), joined by his two daughters Ella (left) and Sadie, found the fourth of five golden tickets at Canadian Tire Wednesday, May 10, in the Vernon Valley Vonka and the Hot Chocolates Factory fundraiser. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

J.P. Sheedy headed into Vernon’s Canadian Tire Wednesday, May 10 in search of a foamy.

He left knowing he will win one of five amazing prizes in The Morning Star’s Valley Vonka and the Hot Chocolates Factory promotion/fundraiser, which benefits Canadian Tire’s charity, Jumpstart, an organization that helps kids overcome financial or other barriers in order to participate in sports or recreation.

“The lady at the till told us about the contest, so we bought three chocolate bars,” said Sheedy, 34, joined on the outing by his daughters Ella and Sadie. “We opened the bars pretty much right away and I had the bar with the golden ticket.”

The fundraiser is based on the classic Roald Dahl 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Willy Wonka is the eccentric owner of a candy factory who decides he will give five people around the world a chance to win a trip to his factory. He does this by hiding a golden ticket in one of his WONKA chocolate bars.

The Morning Star, with help from Cotton’s Chocolates in downtown Vernon, commissioned 2,500 Valley Vonka bars to be created. Inside five of the blue-foil-wrapped bars is a golden ticket.

Whoever finds the ticket gets invited to the special evening Wednesday, May 17, at the Towne Theatre, where the ticket finders will have their prize revealed, and people can stay and watch a showing of the 1971 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, starring Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka.

Sheedy’s find leaves one ticket left.

The bars are $5 each and available until the end of Friday, May 12, at The Morning Star (also selling bars on behalf of Centre Stage Performing Arts Academy), Vernon Nissan, Printech, Butcher Boys and Canadian Tire.

Mike Manka (Vernon Nissan), Liz Dandeneault (Morning Star), and Wes Kendall (Butcher Boys) found the first three tickets.

The five grand prizes include:

1. An outdoor patio set from Canadian Tire (value of $1,300);

2. Gift cards from Tim Hortons worth $1,200;

3. One year family pass to any recreation center from the City of Vernon (value of $1,500);

4. Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club golf passes (value of $1,500);

5. Vernon Towne Theatre movie package (value of $1,500).

The Towne Theatre’s prize package will include a framed movie poster (value of $200), Towne Theatre membership, which gets you reduced prices for any show (value of $50), 12 Night at the Towne vouchers which consist of two admissions, one large popcorn, two medium drinks and a large candy (value of $35).There will also be restaurant vouchers worth $800, to a large choice of local spots.

“It’s sweet, I’m jacked,” said Sheedy of the fact he will be one of the five prize winners for finding a golden ticket. “All the prizes are fantastic, and I’m always happy to support a good cause.”

