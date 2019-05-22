One man’s trash, another man’s treasure: SENS to host curbside giveaway

The aim of Curbside Giveaway Weekend is to reduce the amount of waste ending up in Vernon’s landfill by diverting unwanted, but still good, items to be reused by others.

Sustainable Environment Network Society will be hosting another Curbside Giveaway this weekend, May 25-26 in Vernon.

The aim of Curbside Giveaway Weekend is to reduce the amount of waste ending up in the landfill by diverting unwanted, but still good, items to be reused by others.

“Reusing household items instead of discarding them reduces the pressure on our landfill facilities, is a great way to get rid of your under-used items, and perhaps find some great free items of your own,” said Heather Miller, Volunteer director at SENS. “This is a simple and effective way for community members to be part of the solution for reducing waste.”

Giveaway items may include things such as: books, CDs, DVDs, furniture, small appliances, sports equipment, toys, tools, yard and gardening supplies, bikes, construction materials, paint, electronics, clothing, art materials.

Rules for setting out items:

All free items must be placed at the curb on your front street on Saturday morning

Label items with a ‘Free’ sign

Ensure items you do not want to give away are far away from the curb

Remove leftover/unclaimed items from the curb by dusk on Sunday

Giveaway items should still be in good condition for re-use

Unclaimed items left at the curb will not be picked up with regular garbage collection

Giveaway etiquette:

Respect other people’s property – don’t walk or drive on lawns, gardens or go up driveways

Take only the treasures marked free at the curb

Please don’t discard previously picked up treasures on other people’s lawn

“This is a community event that depends on community involvement to make it a success, we look forward to watching it grow over time as more people take part,” said Miller. “Please help our volunteers spread the word by sharing our event page and telling your friends.”

For more details, visit SENS event page.

