One man’s trash, another man’s treasure: SENS to host curbside giveaway

The aim of Curbside Giveaway Weekend is to reduce the amount of waste ending up in Vernon’s landfill by diverting unwanted, but still good, items to be reused by others.

Sustainable Environment Network Society will be hosting another Curbside Giveaway this weekend, May 25-26 in Vernon.

The aim of Curbside Giveaway Weekend is to reduce the amount of waste ending up in the landfill by diverting unwanted, but still good, items to be reused by others.

“Reusing household items instead of discarding them reduces the pressure on our landfill facilities, is a great way to get rid of your under-used items, and perhaps find some great free items of your own,” said Heather Miller, Volunteer director at SENS. “This is a simple and effective way for community members to be part of the solution for reducing waste.”

Giveaway items may include things such as: books, CDs, DVDs, furniture, small appliances, sports equipment, toys, tools, yard and gardening supplies, bikes, construction materials, paint, electronics, clothing, art materials.

Rules for setting out items:

  • All free items must be placed at the curb on your front street on Saturday morning
  • Label items with a ‘Free’ sign
  • Ensure items you do not want to give away are far away from the curb
  • Remove leftover/unclaimed items from the curb by dusk on Sunday
  • Giveaway items should still be in good condition for re-use
  • Unclaimed items left at the curb will not be picked up with regular garbage collection

Giveaway etiquette:

  • Respect other people’s property – don’t walk or drive on lawns, gardens or go up driveways
  • Take only the treasures marked free at the curb
  • Please don’t discard previously picked up treasures on other people’s lawn

“This is a community event that depends on community involvement to make it a success, we look forward to watching it grow over time as more people take part,” said Miller. “Please help our volunteers spread the word by sharing our event page and telling your friends.”

For more details, visit SENS event page.

Related: With North Okanagan landfills busy, less waste urged

Related: Turn your unwanted items into treasure

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon youth wins award at B.C. Wildlife Federation’s Annual Gala

Just Posted

Falkland Stampede rounds up winners

PHOTOS: Falkland Stampede ran May 18-20

Potentially explosive situation avoided in downtown Vernon

Gas line hit, RCMP block off entire block

Vernon youth wins award at B.C. Wildlife Federation’s Annual Gala

Wyatt Cleverley was awarded the Youth Big Game Award as well as the Youth Outstanding Big Game Award for his Mule Deer measuring 163 6/8.

One man’s trash, another man’s treasure: SENS to host curbside giveaway

The aim of Curbside Giveaway Weekend is to reduce the amount of waste ending up in Vernon’s landfill by diverting unwanted, but still good, items to be reused by others.

Armstrong’s jewel in jeopardy

LETTER: Royal York Golf Course preservation urged

VIDEO: Showers are back in the forecast

Temperatures are expected to drop, paired with clouds and rain

Sentencing for Okanagan man who sent Christmas card to shooting victim

A South Okanagan dangerous offender tacked on another nine months of prison time

VIDEO: Fire damaged Salmon Arm 7-Eleven demolished

7-Eleven representative says company interested opening elsewhere in Salmon Arm

Okanagan company wins contract for Kitimat LNG project

SK Form & Finish will work with equivalent of 4,000 fully loaded concrete trucks

Bizarre incident in Okanagan alley leads to arrest of Calgary man

A man was witnessed jumping on a car ‘acting like an ape’

Vernon history in pictures

Allan Brooks, whom the local nature centre is named after, loved to paint local wildlife

Most British Columbians agree the ‘big one’ is coming, but only 50% are prepared

Only 46 per cent of British Columbians have prepared an emergency kit with supplies they might need

Kamloops RCMP bait program expands to include packages and bikes

Police are scatter items throughout the city in an attempt to lure thieves

Gucci Mane’s South Okanagan concert officially postponed

Agency is looking at new tour dates between the Sept. 3 and 15 in Penticton

Most Read