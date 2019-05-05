Osler purchased land in Summerland

Bank president also provided financial assistance to Royal Ontario Museum

Sir Edmund Osler (1845-1924) was one of the first people to purchase land from the Summerland Development Company.

This photograph shows his orchard in 1908 on Rutherford Avenue in Prairie Valley.

READ ALSO: Empire Hall building was important Summerland landmark

READ ALSO: Summerland area once belonged to Grand Chief Nicola

Osler was the national president of the Dominion Bank (later TD bank). His primary residence was the Craigleigh Estate in the Toronto neighbourhood of Rosedale.

Just one of his contributions to Canada was his financial assistance building the Royal Ontario Museum.

He then donated paintings from his large Paul Kane collection to the museum.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.