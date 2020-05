The Vernon Courthouse is one of the most impressive public buildings in all of B.C.

“It is one of the oldest buildings that has been in continuous use for 100 years,” said Rob Culos of the Vernon Bar Association. “It was the first of 10 courthouses commissioned before the start of the First World War, and our courthouse was built at the then very extravagant price of $200,000.”

The courthouse celebrated its centennial anniversary in 2014 and several dignitaries attended.

