Candy scramble during Cherryville Days parade amongst the Viking wench's skirts. (Greta Helin photo)

Outhouse races, parade, weekend full of fun returns for Cherryville Days

Activities and entertainment fill the ville Sept. 16-17

A full weekend of fun is set to fill the ville as the tradition of Cherryville Days returns.

Popular events like the parade, car show, horseshoe tournament and outhouse races are back Sept. 16-17.

Cherryville Days has moved to the fall this year after previously taking place in June.

“We had a vote this spring and decided to change to a fall fair,” said Cheryl Renée, one of the organizers. “Lumby Days happens in June and we didn’t want families needing to decide between the two.”

Creativi-tea is the key as this year’s Cherryville Days celebrate with a Tea Party theme.

“Mad Hatter’s tea party, royal tea with the Queen, Boston Tea Party, high tea…if you can think of it, we’re celebrating it,” the official Cherryville Days invitation reads.

The fun kicks off with a breakfast at the Community Hall from 8-11 a.m.

Then tall hats and royalty are sure to be spotted as entries start lining up for the parade at 9 a.m. before marching at 11.

Hansen Park will be full of excitement from noon to 6 p.m, with a fall market, food vendors, car show, horseshoe tournament and kids zone.

Feeling lucky? Bingo takes place from 12-2.

Beverage gardens open at noon and close at sundown.

The highly anticipated outhouse races take off at 1 p.m.

Tea gardens operate from 1-4 p.m., where bakers and gardeners can also bring their entries (looking for the largest homegrown vegetables) to the tea gardens.

Local chefs take part in the wing off competition at 2 p.m.

Live entertainment, including the return of the No Bad Days, takes place from 2-9 p.m. in Hansen Park.

Activities continue Sunday with a brunch at Hansen from 10-12, open mic and continuation of the horseshoe tournament from 12-3 and a softball game at Cherryville Elementary School at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Not a great gardening year for the Okanagan

READ MORE: What’s happening around the North Okanagan

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictThings to do

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Retired Vernon man getting on wife’s nerves keeps busy at Men’s Shed
Next story
B.C. hummingbird lovers asked to renew their commitment as winter nears

Just Posted

Candy scramble during Cherryville Days parade amongst the Viking wench's skirts. (Greta Helin photo)
Outhouse races, parade, weekend full of fun returns for Cherryville Days

No invasive mussels were found in a recent Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society study of 739 water samples from 13 bodies of water. (Black Press file photo)
Prevention working to keep invasive species out of Shuswap waters

Vernon’s Bob Woodman, representing Canada, paddles his way to fourth place in the Master Men’s 60 Solo event at the IVF World Distance Outrigger Canoe Championships in August in Apia, Samoa. (Contributed)
Vernon paddler bronzed at World Championships in hot Samoa

After retiring, Ken lost connections and started to get on his wife’s nerves. But then he found Men’s Shed. (Contributed)
Retired Vernon man getting on wife’s nerves keeps busy at Men’s Shed

Pop-up banner image