Outhouse races, parade, weekend full of fun returns for Cherryville Days

A full weekend of fun is set to fill the ville as the tradition of Cherryville Days returns.

Popular events like the parade, car show, horseshoe tournament and outhouse races are back Sept. 16-17.

Cherryville Days has moved to the fall this year after previously taking place in June.

“We had a vote this spring and decided to change to a fall fair,” said Cheryl Renée, one of the organizers. “Lumby Days happens in June and we didn’t want families needing to decide between the two.”

Creativi-tea is the key as this year’s Cherryville Days celebrate with a Tea Party theme.

“Mad Hatter’s tea party, royal tea with the Queen, Boston Tea Party, high tea…if you can think of it, we’re celebrating it,” the official Cherryville Days invitation reads.

The fun kicks off with a breakfast at the Community Hall from 8-11 a.m.

Then tall hats and royalty are sure to be spotted as entries start lining up for the parade at 9 a.m. before marching at 11.

Hansen Park will be full of excitement from noon to 6 p.m, with a fall market, food vendors, car show, horseshoe tournament and kids zone.

Feeling lucky? Bingo takes place from 12-2.

Beverage gardens open at noon and close at sundown.

The highly anticipated outhouse races take off at 1 p.m.

Tea gardens operate from 1-4 p.m., where bakers and gardeners can also bring their entries (looking for the largest homegrown vegetables) to the tea gardens.

Local chefs take part in the wing off competition at 2 p.m.

Live entertainment, including the return of the No Bad Days, takes place from 2-9 p.m. in Hansen Park.

Activities continue Sunday with a brunch at Hansen from 10-12, open mic and continuation of the horseshoe tournament from 12-3 and a softball game at Cherryville Elementary School at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Not a great gardening year for the Okanagan

READ MORE: What’s happening around the North Okanagan

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictThings to do