Owners sought after dog ‘dumped’ near Vernon school

Pup is now either getting adopted or going to the SPCA

The owners have not been located for this dog found near VSS recently. (RDNO Dog Control photo)

With no owners to be found, a dog who is suspected to have been abandoned is looking for his forever home.

The Regional District of Dog Control picked up a male dog near Vernon Secondary School Thursday, Jan. 14.

“I received a tip he may have been dumped there,” dog control said.

“Nobody has called in and nobody seems to know this beautiful big boy.”

He looks like a Mastiff-Pyrenees cross, dog control said. And he loves to play and jump. He is not neutered and had a collar but no tags.

“The collar is very unique and not cheap. It glows in the dark and on the inside it has a spot to put his name and owners phone number but the problem is nobody filled in the blanks.”

The dog has one more day at dog control an then he will go to the BC SPCA. or get adopted out.

Anyone with information can contact the dog control at 250-545-8070.

This dog is going to the SPCA if its owner isn't found. (RDNO Dog Control photo)
