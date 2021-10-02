Oyama breast cancer survivor marks 10 years at Ride for the Cure

Sporting her pink Pedego electric bike, Tena and her Team will circle Wood Lake Oct. 4

Tena McKenzie will lead riders around Wood Lake Sunday, Oct. 4 for the CIBC Run for the Cure. (Contributed)

Breast cancer research means Tena McKenzie can ride again.

The Pedego Oyama team member is marking her 10th anniversary as a breast cancer survivor by leading cyclists around Wood Lake Sunday, Oct. 4 for the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure.

“Last year, we chose to ride our E-bikes instead of run around Wood Lake and we all felt like a Motorcycle Club – so this year I am calling my team: B.O.A – Boobs of Anarchy – we will be in black biker T-shirts with pink feather boas and I will lead the pack with my breast cancer pink Pedego electric bike,” McKenzie said.

Partnering with the Oyama community to organize the ride this Sunday, she is overwhelmed with the support of sponsors, friends and neighbours.

“What an amazing community we have.”

To date, just her personal fundraising has already raised approximately $3,000 – halfway to the $6,000 raised at last year’s ride.

The ride will launch with a warm-up at Gatzke Farm Market, then circle Wood Lake on Pelmewash Parkway via the Okanagan Rail Trail. The ride will return to Gatzke Orchards for refreshments and prizes. Keeping everyone COVID safe, space is limited.

Join Tena’s Team with a minimum donation of $50 (which includes a T-shirt, lunch and chance to win prizes) at Run for the Cure online.

Those who can’t ride, can still purchase a shirt by making a minimum donation of $30 and letting McKenzie know the details of your order at oyamaebike@gmail.com.

If you would just like to support Tena’s Team by making a donation, click here.

BikingCanadian Cancer SocietyCancer