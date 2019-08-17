The 10th annual Kalamalka Classic Paddleboard Festival kicks off Friday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. with a Spirit Paddle by the Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake. (Photo provided)

Paddleboard festival coming soon to Kalamalka Lake

Wildfire smoke got in the way of last year’s event, but conditions look better this summer

The Kalamalka Classic Paddleboard Festival is fast approaching, and it’s looking like it won’t be stifled by smoke this year.

The 10th annual festival takes place Aug. 22 to 25 on Kalamalka Lake. Hosted by the Kalavida Surf Shop, there are a number of events for all ages and ability levels.

Wildfire smoke got in the way of last year’s event, but organizers are optimistic that this year’s relatively milder fire season will make for great conditions on the lake.

“August is holding up pretty good with having not as dry conditions. The air quality is way better than last year’s so people are pretty stoked to have the race this year,” said Perez Vermeulen, who works at the Kalavida Surf Shop.

The festival kicks off Friday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. with a Spirit Paddle by the Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake, which invites all human-powered watercrafts to join paddleboarders out on the lake. Participants will congregate on the beach at 5:30 p.m.

The Saturday events include the Rail Trail Recreational Challenge – a four-kilometre casual race for new paddlers to get their feet wet – an adult race around a buoy-riddled course and another race for kids 13 and under. There will also be a Mystery Relay event, where teams will form to compete in a relay that will test their beach and paddle skills.

Read More: Vernon paddleboarder cleaning up Kalamalka Lake

Read More: Air quality sinks Coldstream paddleboard classic

The final day will feature the festival’s marquee event: the Kalamalka crossing. It’s a 17 kilometre trek across the full length of the lake, from Oyama to Kal Beach. Participants can race to beat the clock (finishing times range from one minute 45 seconds to three and a half minutes) or simply do it for the exercise.

“It has a competitive element with the crowning of the King and Queen of Kalamalka, but it’s more about getting everyone in the family involved to celebrate summer and the spirit of the sport,” said Kevin O’Brien, the Crossing event’s race director.

“Usually we’ll have about 200 people crossing the whole lake,” said Vermeulen.

More than $7,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs at the festival.

Partial proceeds from the event will be donated to efforts to protect the lake from the threat of Zebra and Quagga Mussels in an effort to Keep Kal Lake Blue. Kalavida has raised more than $9,000 through the festival.

The festivities are supported by Tourism Vernon, Hilltop Subaru Vernon, Underground Beverages, Rail Trail Cafe, Original Joes Vernon, Blackfish Paddles and Twin Fish Board Co. with additional support from Vantage One Credit Union, Reef Sandals, Rip Curl and Dakine.

Check out the full festival details and register at www.kalamalkaclassic.com.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Vernon hospital staff treated to barbecue break

Just Posted

Musicians ‘Singing Under the Stars’ at Vernon nature centre

Taylor Soloy, Cole Blakely and Karim Ghossein will perform at the Glasslands theatre on Aug. 22

Kelowna Rockets prepare for biggest rookie camp in years

The 2019 rookie camp starts Aug. 19 with over 150 players

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A sunny start with afternoon clouds

Your weather report for Saturday, August 17th, 2019.

First-ever B.C. Gypsy horse show to come to Armstrong this fall

The event will also mark Canada’s first Drum horse show

Car of missing Victoria pair found in Vernon

RCMP encourage people to call with information, not just post on social media

Osoyoos woman who threatened mom and baby with butcher knife sentenced

Sharon Constance Forner pleaded guilty to one criminal charge and was sentenced

Toronto activist calling on federal parties to nominate more black candidates

Fewer than 20 black Canadians have been nominated so far, including some Liberal MPs seeking re-election

Portland, Oregon, awaits right-wing rally, counter protests

Patriot Prayer’s Joey Gibson surrendered Friday on an arrest warrant for felony rioting

Okanagan shooting suspect arrested with help from Emergency Response Team

A suspect from an Aug.11 shooting in Peachland was arrested Friday in West Kelowna

Kraft Heinz brand baby food recalled in B.C. due to possibility of insects

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the product should not be consumed

First Nations women finally to be treated equally under Indian Act: Bennett

Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action thanked the feds

Helicopter-riding dog Mr. Bentley now featured on cans of new B.C.-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

Injured hiker rescued in Peachland

The woman fell while hiking Pincushion Mountain on Friday

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Most Read