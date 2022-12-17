Paddlers brave the cold on Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream

A couple of paddlers unafraid of the cold took their boards out onto Kalamalka Lake for Kalavida Surf Shop’s Winter Chill Paddle Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star) (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Who says paddleboarding is just a summer sport?

A couple of brave souls took their paddleboards out onto the frigid surface of Kalamalka Lake Saturday, Dec. 17.

The paddlers were taking part in Kalavida Surf Shop’s annual Winter Chill Paddle, a social paddle on Kal Lake followed by warm beverages.

It’s a chance for stand up paddlers to meet up just before Christmas and pass along merry wishes to each other while sneaking in a short paddle on the lake.

The cost for the event was by donation to the Vernon Food Bank.

The paddlers needed to exercise their balance, lest they take a dip in the freezing water.

READ MORE: Fundraiser launched for Shuswap resident who needs new manual wheelchair

READ MORE: Day-one Vernon newspaper driver retires after 34 years

Brendan Shykora

PaddlingVernon