Paddlers brave the cold on Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream

Who says paddleboarding is just a summer sport?
A couple of brave souls took their paddleboards out onto the frigid surface of Kalamalka Lake Saturday, Dec. 17.
The paddlers were taking part in Kalavida Surf Shop’s annual Winter Chill Paddle, a social paddle on Kal Lake followed by warm beverages.
It’s a chance for stand up paddlers to meet up just before Christmas and pass along merry wishes to each other while sneaking in a short paddle on the lake.
The cost for the event was by donation to the Vernon Food Bank.
The paddlers needed to exercise their balance, lest they take a dip in the freezing water.
Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com