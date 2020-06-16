Parade puts Armstrong grads on display

Flatbeds lined with haybails, truck beds lined with lawn chairs and topless classics lined with gorgeous dresses paraded through Armstrong Monday, June 15.

Pleasant Valley Secondary School’s class of 2020, some dressed in their best, others a little more casual, took to the streets to celebrate their graduation. Vehicles big and small paraded around town carrying the grads.

“These guys (grads) have been through so much this year, having trips cancelled, dry grad cancelled, prom cancelled, the ceremony at the drive-in cancelled, and the parents gave really good reasons to hold a 30- to 45-minute parade,” said Coun. Paul Britton, a retired PVSS counsellor, who voted in favour of the event.

And the community came out in support, lining the streets to catch some of the 93 graduates.

CoronavirusGraduation 2020Parade

