A Spallumcheen mom wants a school bus stop sign near her Spallumcheen home for safety reasons as her two young kids walk to their stop. (Black Press file photo)

Parent hoping for school bus stop sign

Spallumcheen mom cites safety of her kids for request

Concerned about her kids’ safety, a Spallumcheen mom has written township council asking for a school bus stop sign to be placed on her road.

Shelagh MacDonald, who lives on Salmon River Road, has two kids that have to get on their bus at Hallam Road and Silver Creek Road, and not outside her driveway.

“I’m concerned about my kids crossing Salmon River Road to get to Hallam and that there is no shoulder for my kids to walk on,” wrote MacDonald. “I am concerned about people driving too fast down the hill heading south on Salmon River Road; that they may not see my kids if its foggy, or slippery and also if there are normal conditions.”

MacDonald said School District 83 North Okanagan-Shuswap has been notified of her concern, but told MacDonald the bus will not pick her kids up across from driveway.

MacDonald said the bus had stopped at her driveway for the past seven years in the mornings, but the school district said it was not safe for the bus to stop there any longer.

She is requesting a sign for a school bus stop be posted on the hill before Crawford Road to help vehicles slow down.

“This is a huge safety concern as my kids are still in elementary school,” said MacDonald.

The township agreed.

“I think the sign placement should be discussed with the school district,” said chief administrative officer Doug Allin. “Once the location of the sign is authorized by the school district, staff can proceed to purchase and install the sign as part of the operational sign budget.”

Council unanimously agreed with the motion.

Previous story
Youth envisions park for neighbourhood

Just Posted

Parent hoping for school bus stop sign

Spallumcheen mom cites safety of her kids for request

Youth envisions park for neighbourhood

Kayden VanBeelen would love to see field near his Spallumcheen home turned into park

Find Your Fit makes Okanagan stops

Career choices on tap in Lumby Thursday, Summerland Tuesday

Ebbett scores in Olympic tune-up

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scores insurance goal in Canada’s 2-0 win over Belarus

Minard grabs World Cup silver

Vernon’s Curt Minard is second in category at snowboardcross Para World Cup race in Kelowna

Queens compete

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club shows heart at event

Column: Turning a blind eye has deadly consequences

Too much snow, gas prices too high, too many potholes. These are… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canadians luke warm about Olympics without NHL presence

Will hockey fans tune in the Olympics without NHL players participating?

Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

Mandatory life-jackets being considered in the wake of Tofino whale watching strategy report

BCHL Today: West K whomps Eagles and Interior titans clash

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Living with Parkinson’s disease

Lucy Wyndham Special to The Morning Star This month, The Parkinson’s Society… Continue reading

Highway 1 to reopen following crash

A collision between two semi-trucks shut down the Trans-Canada Tuesday night

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

‘A lot of the stuff freaked out a lot of my friends because they were the same age as me’

Most Read