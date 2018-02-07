Parent hoping for school bus stop sign

A Spallumcheen mom wants a school bus stop sign near her Spallumcheen home for safety reasons as her two young kids walk to their stop. (Black Press file photo)

Concerned about her kids’ safety, a Spallumcheen mom has written township council asking for a school bus stop sign to be placed on her road.

Shelagh MacDonald, who lives on Salmon River Road, has two kids that have to get on their bus at Hallam Road and Silver Creek Road, and not outside her driveway.

“I’m concerned about my kids crossing Salmon River Road to get to Hallam and that there is no shoulder for my kids to walk on,” wrote MacDonald. “I am concerned about people driving too fast down the hill heading south on Salmon River Road; that they may not see my kids if its foggy, or slippery and also if there are normal conditions.”

MacDonald said School District 83 North Okanagan-Shuswap has been notified of her concern, but told MacDonald the bus will not pick her kids up across from driveway.

MacDonald said the bus had stopped at her driveway for the past seven years in the mornings, but the school district said it was not safe for the bus to stop there any longer.

She is requesting a sign for a school bus stop be posted on the hill before Crawford Road to help vehicles slow down.

“This is a huge safety concern as my kids are still in elementary school,” said MacDonald.

The township agreed.

“I think the sign placement should be discussed with the school district,” said chief administrative officer Doug Allin. “Once the location of the sign is authorized by the school district, staff can proceed to purchase and install the sign as part of the operational sign budget.”

Council unanimously agreed with the motion.