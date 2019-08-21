Kelowna branch manager Sean Hogan with dog

Paws! Join the cause and raise money for the BC SPCA

Sign up to walk in the annual BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk

Grab your dog, grab your leash, grab some donations and head down to Kelowna’s City Park this Sept. 8.

Paws for a Cause is back and this year the BC SPCA Kelowna and Vernon branches are teaming up to raise $35,000. Funds raised for the day will be designated to each shelter to help the animals most in need.

Sean Hogan, branch manager for the Kelowna BC SPCA, said the Paws for a Cause walk is symbolic in the fight to end animal cruelty as well as to bring awareness to the numbers of animals in the province that face abandonment or neglect.

“We will walk on the promenade in City Park with every step we take remembering all the animals we have had in our care and looking forward to the animals we will have in our care,” he said.

The walk can be designed for 1 km or 5 km in length and kicks off at 9 a.m. Registration is $20 and you can sign up online at https://walk.spca.bc.ca/kelowna/

In 2018, Paws for a Cause raised nearly $420,000, across B.C.

Most Read