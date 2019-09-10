Peachland beats out Armstrong for water conservation contest

Peachland declared 2019 Make Water Work Community Champions in fun contest with important undertone

Peachland has ended Armstrong’s run as winner of the annual Okanagan WaterWise water conservation challenge.

Armstrong had won the title in 2015, 2017 and 2018, while Peachland won the title in 2016 and Oliver was the inaugural winner in 2014.

The challenge is based on signing up individual pledges in their communities to adopt water conservation measures in their homes.

Peachland increased their pledge commitment five-fold over last year, while Armstrong did so three-fold and third-place Osoyoos doubled their pledges.

The award was announced at the annual general meeting for the Okanagan Water Basin Board held today in Kelowna at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin, vice-chair of the OBWB, said she was happy to lead a concentrated effort to upend Armstrong this year.

“I spent two days at the IGA store signing up pledges and was happy to do it. I did not want to receive cheese again as the consolation prize from Armstrong,” Fortin said.

“But it’s important to get the message out there about water conservation. Hopefully it will become just like recycling where we do it as part of our normal daily lives.”

Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper accepted a freshly-picked peach from Fortin as the consolation prize this year, saluting both the efforts of his community and Peachland residents.

“We have three plaques at city hall for winning in past years, and will be ready to take a run at a fourth next year so watch out,” Chris Pieper said.

OBWB chair Sue McKortoff, mayor of Osoyoos, said the water challenge is a fun aspect of translating the message to Okanagan residents from Armstrong to Osoyoos of the need to preserve our water use in a water-stressed region.

“We have experienced varying degrees of drought and flood. And water, being the source of all life, requires everyone, residents and even visitors, the business community, government and utilities, to be good stewards, helping preserve and protect. it.”

Previous story
Vernon Museum opens doors to future

Just Posted

Peachland beats out Armstrong for water conservation contest

Peachland declared 2019 Make Water Work Community Champions in fun contest with important undertone

Vernon Museum opens doors to future

Event digs into plans for a cultural centre

Enderby mayor calls on Ottawa after alleged ISIS supporter’s release

‘We must do better,’ Mayor McCune

Publication ban mutes media covering Sagmoen trial

Curtis Sagmoen returns to Vernon court for Day 2 in trial related to 2017 threatening of sex worker

Apples are abundant at Vernon orchard

Need a fall activity for you and the family?

Experience the magic of Music Under Paris skies, in Vernon

Edie Daponte brings Edith Piaf show to town

Press day means all hands on deck in Vernon

President, director of sales work the press

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Summerland Fall Fair a celebration of agriculture

Weekend event featured tailgate party, agricultural displays and entertainment

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Police recover body of man killed in Shuswap Lake speedboat crash

RCMP report 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann’s body was loacted late in the evening on Sept. 9

Two arrested after illegally hiking over U.S. border near Osoyoos

U.S. Border Patrol said two Mexican citizens entered from Canada along Osoyoos border

B.C. housing experts meet for conference in Kelowna

The conference saw more than 150 housing officials from across B.C. on Monday

Professional tracker, bloodhounds brought in to search for lost dog in Princeton

Mordy, a Labradoodle from Abbotsford, who has been missing in the area since Aug. 26.

Most Read