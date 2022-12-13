Julian Smallbone (right) and Will Seguin from Penticton’s Chevrolet Huber Bannister are giving away a 2010 Equinox SUV to one family in need this Christmas.

Julian Smallbone (right) and Will Seguin from Penticton’s Chevrolet Huber Bannister are giving away a 2010 Equinox SUV to one family in need this Christmas.

Penticton car dealership giving away vehicle to family in need this Christmas

Nominations open for a family to drive away with a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox on Dec. 23

With the cost of living rising and families having to choose between buying gifts or putting food on the table, a Penticton car dealership is going the extra mile this Christmas to help those in need.

One local family is in for the Christmas surprise of a lifetime later this month, when the Huber Bannister dealership in Penticton gives away a red 2010 Chevrolet Equinox. This is the second year, Huber Bannister has done this.

Julian Smallbone, the dealership’s general manager, will be accepting nominations via email until the morning of Dec. 23.

“People today are having to choose a little bit more between accommodations, food, and on top of that, you want to celebrate Christmas,” Smallbone said. “It’s very tough for everyone and we want to give back.”

After the success of last year’s campaign that saw a mother of two kids win a Dodge Caravan, Smallbone says customers have made cash donations ahead of this month’s giveaway. The winner — selected by a panel of five Huber Bannister employees — will also get six free months of insurance, a $200 gas gift card and a full Christmas dinner.

The dealership expects to receive more than 50 nominations by the time the campaign ends. He’s already received emails about Penticton parents struggling to drive their children to school in the morning and having to skip dinner at night.

“There’s so many touching stories out there,” Smallbone said. “Obviously, with the cost of living going up, people have had to prioritize things in different ways.”

Penticton families, though, aren’t nominating themselves for the prize. Community members are nominating families they think are deserving of the 2010 Equinox, with the winner to be surprised with the unveiling of the SUV in front of Huber Bannister Chevrolet next Friday.

Nominations can be sent here, or by emailing ReachUs@HuberBannister.com.

